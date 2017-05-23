Carolina AM Recipe: Oatmeal Berry Crumb Bars
Crust/Topping
AP Flour 1 1/2 c
Oats 1 1/2 c
Sugar 1 c
Baking Soda 1/2 tsp
Butter, cold, cubed 1 stick (4 oz)
Berry Filling
Assorted Berries, Frozen 3 c
Sugar 2 1/2 Tbl
Lemon Juice 1 Tbl
Water 2 Tbl
Cornstarch 1 Tbl
Vanilla, pure 1/2 tsp
Cardamon 1/4 tsp
- Set your oven to 375 degrees.
- Place the berries and sugar in a sauce pot over a medium to lower heat. Add the lemon juice, water, cornstarch, vanilla and cardamom. Stir to coat. The liquid will simmer and the berries will mostly break down. Continue cooking and stirring for about 7-10 minutes, maybe longer, until the mixture is thick jam-like consistency. Take note that you may need to keep the flame lower at first until the berries defrost and start to breakdown, then turn it up slightly to bring to a simmer.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, oats and baking soda.
- Mix in the cubed butter using your fingers to combine everything into coarse crumbs. Make sure to break all the butter cubes into tiny pieces and incorporate into the dry ingredients.
- Set 2 cups aside and press the remaining crumbs into the bottom of an un-greased 9 x 12 baking pan. Spoon the berries over the crust and spread it evenly.
- Scatter the reserved crust loosely over the top of the berries, covering everything.
- Bake in the oven for 45-60 minutes, the crust under the berries takes the longest to bake through.
- Allow to cool completely and cut into squares.
- Serve warm or allow to cool completely and store in an air tight container for up to 5 days.