Video shows the terrifying moment a sea lion yanks girl into water

Sea lions may look cute, but they’re also some of the ocean’s fiercest predators. It’s a lesson one family in Canada learned the hard way.

In a now-viral video, a sea lion yanks a girl into the water from a dock. This happened in Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf near Vancouver, B.C. over the weekend.

Both the little girl and the man who saved her are okay, if a bit shaken up. It’s not clear what caused the sea lion to grab the girl, but it is a reminder to keep children at a safe distance from wild animals.