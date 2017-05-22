Trump Overseas

The President's first international trip is in the midst of a Middle East itinerary.

President Trump is traveling to Israel today after two days in Saudi Arabia. While in Saudi, the President urged Mideast leaders to extinguish “Islamic extremism.” Trump also made a $110-billion arms deal with the Saudis, but it’s a deal Israel is now questioning. President trump’s visit to Israel is set to include separate meetings with the Israeli Prime Minister and the Palestinian Authority President, possibly looking to try and revive a Middle East peace process.