Abbi Heads To Fun Warehouse To Celebrate The Winners Of The Talkin’ Trash Contest

Abbi has been Talkin’ Trash with local fourth graders all school year, and the overall winners got to celebrate last week with Abbi, WFXB, and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority by taking a field trip to Fun Warehouse.