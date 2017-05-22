10 hospitalized with botulism linked to nacho cheese sauce

Ten people have been hospitalized and one person has died after a botulism outbreak in California, all linked to tainted nacho cheese from a gas station.

Michael Galindo, 37, died last week from botulism, although his illness and death have not yet been verified by officials of having ties to the botulism outbreak from this specific gas station.

Botulism is a rare illness caused by nerve toxins released from bacteria, according to the CDC. Symptoms can include blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech and paralysis, among others. Some cases can be fatal.