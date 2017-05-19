Times Square Panic

A deadly crash in New York's Times Square killed at least one and injured nearly two dozen others.

THIS VIDEO MAY CONTAIN GRAPHIC VIDEO/AUDIO

A dramatic scene in New York City’s Times Square as a car plowed into a crowded sidewalk. Video of the incident shows police removing twenty-six-year-old Richard Rojas from the smoking car.

Rojas was taken into custody. Friends of the driver say he wasn’t the same since returning from active duty in the navy. Law enforcement officials say Rojas told officers he was hearing voices and that he expected to die. He had also been arrested twice for DWI and more recently for threatening someone with a knife.

Terrorism is not suspected in connection with the incident.