What you should know about ‘gray death’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFXB) – First responders and law enforcement are on high alert as a dangerous new street drug is creeping closer and closer to the Carolinas.

It’s called ‘gray death,’ and police say it lives up to its name. It’s a deadly mixture of four different opiates – strong enough to kill users with just one dose.

Police are blaming gray death for overdoses in Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio, Kentucky and Georgia. Officials say drug users can buy the opioid cocktail for as low as $10 on the street.