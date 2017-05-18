Special Counsel Appointed

The Department of Justice named a special counsel to take over the investigation of the Trump campaign.

The investigation into possible ties between russia and the trump campaign has takeen another abrupt turn as the Department of Justice named a special counsel to take the lead. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been handed the reins of the likely expanding probe into any possible connections between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, and will likely extend to the President’s firing of FBI director James Comey. Mueller was appointed by President George W. Bush and had his term extended by President Obama, ultimately serving as FBI Director for twelve years. The DOJ’s decision quickly won bipartisan praise.