Oreo is giving away $500,000 to the creator of its next flavor

If you’re a cookie connoisseur and think you have what it takes to create the ultimate Oreo, listen up.

Oreo recently revealed ‘Blueberry Pie’ Oreos are making a comeback this summer, but they’re not done releasing these unique, fun and downright delicious flavors just yet.

Now they’re turning to cookie-fans to find their next big hit. The selected cookie’s creator will not only be able to see their creation in stores across the US, they’ll also be given a whopping $500,000.

Even if your cookie isn’t the “chosen one,” finalists will receive $25,000 for their idea.

Text your cookie creation to 59626, post it on Twitter or Instagram and use the hashtags #MyOreoCreation #Contest or respond to a social post from Oreo with your idea with the same hashtags.

Oreo will also be taking entries on their website starting May 25.