BEWARE of website that provides free access to your personal information

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFXB) – A website called True People Search, which is designed to allow users to look up people they may know, has the power to reveal a lot of personal information.

The site allows anyone free access to home address information, phone numbers, relatives and their contact information. It even reveals texting information.

Luckily, there is something you can do to remove your personal information. Simply click on the ‘Privacy’ button at the bottom of the home page, then click ‘Record Removal Request’ and follow the instructions to remove your name.