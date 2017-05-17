South Carolina in ‘dire need’ of money to replace old school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXB) -The State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, says the state’s buses are in dire need of money to replace South Carolina’s fleet on school buses, some that date back to 1988.

Seven school buses have overheated and caught fire since August 2015. Around 900 buses date back to 1995 and have a malfunction that causes them to spray hot steam, which has burned nearly 12 kids in recent years.

Molly Spearman asked for $95 million to replace and repair the buses. The House and Senate are debating their budgets now and will reportedly come up with one-third of what is needed.