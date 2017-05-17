Questioning Credibility

Members of Congress are now questioning whether President Trump is guilty of obstruction of justice.

President Donald Trump is facing credibility questions this morning after former FBI Director Jame Comey reportedly claimed – in a memo – that the President asked for an FBI probe to be dropped.

The White House insists that’s not true. Members of Congress are now questioning whether president trump is guilty of obstruction of justice. Comey wrote in notes that President Trump asked Comey to shut down the FBI investigation into National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn was forced to resign after lying about contact with a Russian official. The Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee is now requesting the FBI turn over all documents and recordings related to communications between Comey and President Trump by May 24th.