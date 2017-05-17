Are you extremely obsessed with your dog? Study shows you’re not alone

If you’re a dog owner who posts more pictures of your pooch than your friends, sing to your pup and even buy them a birthday cake, it turns out, you’re not alone.

A recent study from Rover.com says that the modern-day dog owner puts their dog before nearly anything else in their life.

According to research, nearly 3/4 of dog owners include their pups in family moments, like vacations or marriage proposals. Just around 46-percent would end a relationship if they thought they dog didn’t like their partner. Almost half of dog owners sing to their dog, and another 28-percent reportedly make up songs to sing to their dog.