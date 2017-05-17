Carolina AM Cooking: Kachumber Salad
Chef Jamie is whipping up something she and Greg can’t even pronounce…Kachumber salad. It’s a great dip or a great add-on to a burger or sandwich.
KACHUMBER SALAD
CUCUMBER TOMATO ONION SALAD RECIPE
Kachumbar is a simple chopped salad with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and a salt, pepper/cayenne, Serve as a side with Indian curries, or as a dip with chips, or over burgers.
Serves: 4
Red Onion, finely chopped 1 small
Tomatoes, chopped small 2 medium
English Cucumber, chopped small 1 large
peeled
Jalapeño, finely chopped 1/2 – 1 medium
(remove seeds to reduce heat if needed)
Cilantro, chopped, packed 1/4 c
Fresh Mint, chopped 4 leaves (optional)
Kosher Salt 1/4 – 1/2 tsp
Black Pepper 1/4 tsp
Cayenne Pepper pinch – 1/4 tsp
Juice of Lemon 1 large
- Chop the onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, wash and drain well. Add to a bowl.
- Add the veggies and the rest of the ingredients to a bowl. Taste and adjust salt and heat.
- Allow the flavors to mingle for at least 10 minutes in the refrigerator.
- Serve over burgers, chicken, with chips as a dip or as a side dish.
Chef’s Tips: If you want to tone down the onion taste, chop and soak onions in cold water for 10-15 minutes, strain well and then mix into the other ingredients.