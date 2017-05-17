Carolina AM Cooking: Kachumber Salad

Carolina AM Cooking: Kachumber Salad

Chef Jamie is whipping up something she and Greg can’t even pronounce…Kachumber salad. It’s a great dip or a great add-on to a burger or sandwich.

Kachumbar is a simple chopped salad with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and a salt, pepper/cayenne, Serve as a side with Indian curries, or as a dip with chips, or over burgers.

Serves: 4

Red Onion, finely chopped 1 small

Tomatoes, chopped small 2 medium

English Cucumber, chopped small 1 large

peeled

Jalapeño, finely chopped 1/2 – 1 medium

(remove seeds to reduce heat if needed)

Cilantro, chopped, packed 1/4 c

Fresh Mint, chopped 4 leaves (optional)

Kosher Salt 1/4 – 1/2 tsp

Black Pepper 1/4 tsp

Cayenne Pepper pinch – 1/4 tsp

Juice of Lemon 1 large

Chop the onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, wash and drain well. Add to a bowl. Add the veggies and the rest of the ingredients to a bowl. Taste and adjust salt and heat. Allow the flavors to mingle for at least 10 minutes in the refrigerator. Serve over burgers, chicken, with chips as a dip or as a side dish.

Chef’s Tips: If you want to tone down the onion taste, chop and soak onions in cold water for 10-15 minutes, strain well and then mix into the other ingredients.