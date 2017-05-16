Possible Intel Leak

The Washington Post is reporting President Trump may have jeopardized classified intelligence.

The White House is strongly denying a report that President Trump revealed highly classified information about ISIS to Russian officials during a meeting last week. “False” is how the Trump administration is describing a report from the Washington Post that claims the President may have jeopardized a critical intelligence source. This morning White House officials are denouncing the story, however, they’re refusing to answer specific questions from reporters about it. Democrats are calling the report disturbing. Meanwhile, President Trump is set to meet with the President of Turkey to talk about Syria and ISIS.