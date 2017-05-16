Noose found hanging at North Carolina high school

CAMERON, N.C. (WFXB) – Concern mounting in one North Carolina community after a noose was found hanging from a tree outside a school.

The noose was found hanging outside Union Pines High School in Cameron. Many became concerned after photos of the noose began circulating on the internet.

But at a new conference yesterday, officials confirmed that a student admitted to hanging the noose, but said it was related to suicide, not racism. Despite all the uproar, officials have decided not to file charges.