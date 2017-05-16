Charlotte, NC – Digital Sales Manager

Full-time Position

WCCB, CW’s 2016 Model Affiliate, is the flagship station of Bahakel Communications in Charlotte, NC.

We seek a proven digital media seller to lead our team of multimedia sales professionals. The Digital Sales Manager must possess a passion for new media, have the resolve to keep pace with its evolution, and thrive in a client-focused team environment.

RESPONSIBILITIES

– Provide sales team with digital platform training, support and innovative integrations

– Gather new media technology, content information and research

– Develop new digital revenue initiatives and grow existing digital accounts

– Support local sellers in sales presentations to multiple points of contact with client/agency personnel

– Meet extensively with clients to develop/strengthen business relationships and drive client retention

– Respond to RFP requests and meet client deadlines

– Prepare and implement individual advertiser account strategy and establish revenue goals

– Regularly meet with local sales team including group and individual meetings to ensure professional development and success with company goals

– Lead portion of weekly sales meeting devoted to digital

– Meet with vendors and potential vendors to improve existing and develop new programs

– Assist with implementation of programs and be knowledgeable on technical aspects

– Act as primary negotiator on all digital business

– Manage various expense budgets related to digital initiatives

– Maintain current and accurate revenue forecasts

– Prepare and present various reports

– Report to the General Sales Manager and work in partnership with the Local Sales Manager to achieve stated and strategic goals

QUALIFICATIONS

– Ability to lead, train and direct sales team successfully

– Familiarity with new media, digital interactive initiatives, social media and content

– Experience developing and selling through new business as a skilled negotiator and motivator