Charlotte, NC – Digital Sales Manager
Full-time Position
WCCB, CW’s 2016 Model Affiliate, is the flagship station of Bahakel Communications in Charlotte, NC.
We seek a proven digital media seller to lead our team of multimedia sales professionals. The Digital Sales Manager must possess a passion for new media, have the resolve to keep pace with its evolution, and thrive in a client-focused team environment.
RESPONSIBILITIES
– Provide sales team with digital platform training, support and innovative integrations
– Gather new media technology, content information and research
– Develop new digital revenue initiatives and grow existing digital accounts
– Support local sellers in sales presentations to multiple points of contact with client/agency personnel
– Meet extensively with clients to develop/strengthen business relationships and drive client retention
– Respond to RFP requests and meet client deadlines
– Prepare and implement individual advertiser account strategy and establish revenue goals
– Regularly meet with local sales team including group and individual meetings to ensure professional development and success with company goals
– Lead portion of weekly sales meeting devoted to digital
– Meet with vendors and potential vendors to improve existing and develop new programs
– Assist with implementation of programs and be knowledgeable on technical aspects
– Act as primary negotiator on all digital business
– Manage various expense budgets related to digital initiatives
– Maintain current and accurate revenue forecasts
– Prepare and present various reports
– Report to the General Sales Manager and work in partnership with the Local Sales Manager to achieve stated and strategic goals
QUALIFICATIONS
– Ability to lead, train and direct sales team successfully
– Familiarity with new media, digital interactive initiatives, social media and content
– Experience developing and selling through new business as a skilled negotiator and motivator