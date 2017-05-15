North Korean Concerns

The U.S. is wary of the weekend's North Korean ballistic missile launch.

The White House is looking into a new North Korean ballistic missile launch carried out Sunday. The North claims this latest missile is a new type that could possibly carry a nuclear warhead, and appears to show progress towards having an intercontinental ballistic missile. Leader Kim Jong Un warns that North Korea could strike the U.S. mainland. The U.S. has requested a UN Security Council meeting set for Tuesday. Meantime, as President Trump looks to replace former FBI Director James Comey, lawmakers are urging the president not to appoint any politicians.