North Korean Concerns

The U.S. is wary of the weekend's North Korean ballistic missile launch.
wfxb

 

The White House is looking into  a new North Korean ballistic missile launch carried out Sunday. The North claims this latest missile is a new type that could possibly carry a nuclear warhead, and appears to show progress towards having an intercontinental ballistic missile. Leader Kim Jong Un warns that North Korea could strike the U.S. mainland. The U.S. has requested a UN Security Council meeting set for Tuesday. Meantime,  as President Trump looks to replace former FBI Director James Comey, lawmakers are urging the president not to appoint any politicians.

Related

Comey Firing Fallout
FBI Director Fired
Russian Interference Invesitagtion
The French Election