Family claims they were booted from JetBlue after argument with crew over birthday cake

QUEENS, N.Y. (WFXB) – A New Jersey family was kicked off their JetBlue flight to Las Vegas after an argument with a crew member over where to store a birthday cake.

Flight attendants asked the Burke family to move their cake from the overheard bin reserved for emergency equipment to under the seat, but before Cameron Burke started recording, an argument erupted.

JetBlue says the family refused repeated requested, yelled at them, and made false accusations about a flight attendant’s fitness to fly. The plane was evacuated and the family was re-booked.