ECU coach surprises mom with son’s scholarship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WFXB) – Yesterday, moms everywhere celebrated Mother’s Day, but one mom in North Carolina received quite the surprise from a college football coach.

East Carolina University head football coach Scottie Montgomery had decided that walk-on defensive end Kiante Anderson was deserving of a scholarship, so he hand-delivered the good news to his mother.

Coach surprised Kiante’s mom at the Greenville, North Carolina elementary school that she works at. He then let her deliver the awesome news to Kiante over the phone herself.