Pet of the Week: Kenya

Meet our Pet of the Week! This week we have Kenya! She’s a three year old Australian Koolie – Brindle Mix. She loves walks, giving you kisses, and a good belly rub! Kenya was brought in as a stray so she’s been spending her whole life looking for her forever family and home. She’s full of love and would make the perfect companion for anyone. For more information, contact Horry County Animal Care Center​ at (843) 915-5172.