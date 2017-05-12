Comey Firing Fallout

The fallout continues over President Trump's firing of former FBI director James Comey.

The fallout continues after the firing of former FBI director James Comey continues. President Trump is now giving a new reason for having taken the action. In an interview with NBC News, the President now says he had planned to fire Comey all along, regardless of any Justice Department recommendations. However, the White House continues to flip-flop on reasons why Comey was fired. The FBI says it will continue its investigations into connections between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign.