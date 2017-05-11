Wildfire Season Sparked

Ground crews are working to extinguish a large wildfire in southern Georgia.

A major fire fight is now underway near the border of Georgia and Florida. Fire crews are battling winds and spreading flames as they try to “box in” a massive wildfire that has already charred more than 220 square miles in and around the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. It remains only about twelve percent contained, and is now more than 140,000 acres in size. Multiple towns remain under mandatory evacuation orders. Officials say this fire could keep burning into the fall before it is fully extinguished. Forecasters warn a mainly dry weather pattern will likely worsen the wildfire situation into late may across the Southeast.