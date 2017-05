Study reveals the best time to book a cheap flight

If you’re looking for the best time to book a cheap flight, you’re in luck.

According a study by CheapAir.com, the best time to book domestic flights in the US can range from 3 weeks to 3.5 months in advance.

International flights are less expensive at least 2 months before travel dates. The study found that US travelers book flights to Europe about 99 days in advance and about 75 days in advance to the Caribbean for the cheapest fare.