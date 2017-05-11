Parents warned about deadly ‘Blue Whale Challenge’

One school system in Alabama is warning parents everywhere about a potentially deadly game called the ‘Blue Whale Challenge.’

According to school officials in Baldwin County, it’s been introduced on two high school campuses there already. A ‘Blue Whale Challenge’ app is reportedly available for students to download, but has been removed from Apple’s iOS store and the Google Play store as of now.

It’s a challenge to harm yourself for 50 days, resulting in suicide. Teenagers are supposed to tag each other on social media, primarily Snapchat, and then challenge each other to play.