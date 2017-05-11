North Carolina denied 99% of requested Hurricane Matthew relief funds

Rachel Jordan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXB) – Federal funds for hurricane recovery in North Carolina came in well below what the state requested.

North Carolina asked the federal government for more than $900 million to help the Tar Heel State rebuild following Hurricane Matthew last year. Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced they’ve only been granted $6.1 million in relief money, less than 1% of the state’s request.

Hurricane Matthew hit North Carolina in October of last year as a Category 1 storm. It killed 25 people and left parts of the state underwater for days. Cooper says he invited President Trump and congressional leaders to North Carolina to tour the affected areas.

