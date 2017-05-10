United passenger claims flight attendants forced her to ‘pee in a cup’

KANSAS CITY, M.O. (WFXB) – A United Airlines passenger claims flight attendants would not allow her to use a restroom and told her to urinate in a cup instead.

Nicole Harper is a nurse and mother of two who has had an overactive bladder her entire life. she says she told flight attendants about her condition, but when she tried to use the bathroom on the flight when the ‘fasten seatbelt’ sign was on, they refused to let her.

The incident happened on a flight from Houston, TX to Kansas City, MO. United Airlines says it is in contact with her and is investigating.