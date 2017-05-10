Gov. McMaster keeps his promise, vetoes gas tax bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXB) – Gov. Henry McMaster is keeping his promise – he vetoed the bill that would raise the gas tax in South Carolina that would fix the state’s crumbling roads.

The governor posted a video to Twitter Tuesday, explaining his reasons for vetoing the bill that would eventually raise $600 million annually for roadwork.

Despite his efforts, the veto is expected to be overridden by the House and Senate. The legislature hasn’t increased any tax since 2010 when it overrode then-Gov. Sanford’s veto for a 50-cent-per-pack cigarette tax hike.