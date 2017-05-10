FBI Director Fired

Washington is still surprised by the President's abrupt firing of FBI director James Comey.

A political bombshell that took Washington by surprise. President Donald Trump fired FBI director James Comey in a one page letter, saying [the President] was following requests from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, who had criticized Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton investigation. The FBI is now being run by Comey’s deputy, Andrew G. McCabe. Comey has been something of lightning rod for both parties- seen as independent, but, controversial. On Tuesday, the FBI had to correct his testimony to congress last week in testimony regarding Hillary Clinton’s email mishandling. What’s next for both Comey and the FBI is still unclear, as Comey was set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday.