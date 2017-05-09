Study: 1 in 10 couples have split up because of disagreements over President Trump

Rachel Jordan

There are plenty of reasons why couples break up – finances, career choices, family matters. But how about President Donald Trump?

According to a study from Wakefield Research, 1 in 10 couples, married or unmarried, ended their relationship over disagreements about President Trump.

Young people are even more susceptible to this trend, splitting 22% of the time. Wakefield also says that about a quarter of Americans say since President Trump was elected, they and their partner have disagreed about politics more than ever before.

