‘Squashed’ passenger sues airline over seat between two obese people

An Australian traveler is suing American Airlines, claiming that he suffered injuries after being seated next to two obese seatmates for a 14-hour flight.

The 67-year old traveler says that the airline would not let him switch seats, and the crouching, kneeling, bracing or standing for the long flight worsened his scoliosis.

The flight occurred in December 2015 during a full flight from Sydney to Los Angeles. American Airlines say its just received the lawsuit and is reviewing the allegations.