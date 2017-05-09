Spirit Airlines cancels flight, passenger brawls break out at airport

FT. LAUDERDALE, F.L. (WFXB) – Chaos erupted over night at a Florida airport amid the airline’s labor woes.

Monday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, sheriff’s deputies were called in to restore the peace after passengers got into brawls with Spirit Airlines employees.

The incident comes after Spirit canceled hundreds of flights in the last week. The airline blames the issue on the union representing its pilots, accusing it of orchestrating a work slowdown.