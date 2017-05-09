Russian Interference Invesitagtion

Former high-level White House staff members testified in the investigation into Russia's involvement in the presidential election.

The congressional investigation in to Russia’s role in last year’s election is churning forward. The hearings all but consumed Capitol Hill Monday, with testimony from former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates. Yates had been fired by President Donald Trump for refusing to defend his travel ban. She spoke of her warning to the White House that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn was lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his ties to Russia, and, the Russians likely knew it. Flynn would soon be fired, but, reports surfaced yesterday that President Obama had warned his successor about hiring Flynn in the first place. The bipartisan investigations by the Senate, the House and the FBI will continue.