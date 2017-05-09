Are ‘booze pops’ food or alcohol?

Rachel Jordan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WFXB) – There’s a good chance you’ve heard of booze pops: they’re frozen alcoholic ice pops, usually on a stick. Officials in South Carolina are still trying to figure out what they really are: food or alcohol?

There is a business called ‘Booze Pops’ in Charleston that is selling the alcoholic treats alongside non-alcoholic pops for children. Current state law defines the boozy frozen fare as food and not alcohol, but Charleston wants to change that.

The city of Charleston wrote a letter to the state agency saying by that interpretation, a driver could eat a “booze pop” behind the wheel or other places they could not drink alcohol.

