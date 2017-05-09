Big “M” Casino Cruise holds job fair May 17

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WFXB) – Ever wanted to work in a casino? Well, South Carolina’s Big “M” Casino Cruise is looking for qualified applicants during their job fair May 17.

The Big “M” Casino in Little River will be interviewing and hiring for full-time and part-time positions. Applicants must be 21 years of age and older. Most of the positions are on-board the ship and require availability for days, nights, weekends and holidays. Applicants must fill out a company application. Applications are available on-site or a printed application can be filled out prior, in order to expedite the process.

The times for the Job Fair will be Wednesday, May 17 from 8AM to 6PM.

For more information on The Big M Casino and to download the application please go to http://www.bigmcasino.com.