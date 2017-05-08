S.C. bills on medical marijuana, guns among those dead for the year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXB) – The state legislation that lets more people carry guns without permits, legalizes medical marijuana and borrows money to repair public buildings statewide are among proposals dead for the year.

One issue that isn’t dead just yet – fixing South Carolina’s deteriorating roadways. Legislators are poised to pass the state’s first gas tax hike in 30 years, if they can approve a compromise worked out late Friday between the House and Senate plans and overcome Gov. McMaster’s pledged veto.

The compromise would raise the price of gas by $0.12 and would generate $600 million annually