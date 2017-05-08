N.C. woman goes viral for act of kindness for airlines

DURHAM, N.C. (WFXB) – After weeks of negative press for airlines, there’s a positive story going viral from the skies — and a North Carolina woman is behind it.

Carrie Grace McQuaid, of Durham, was flying with Southwest just a day before her birthday. That’s when she got a great idea: lift some spirits through acts of kindness.

McQuaid decided to give birthday goodie bags to every single traveler and the flight crew — that was 175 bags. Not only that – she also wrote notes to the pilot and crew.

During the same trip, which involved six flights, she gave Delta flight attendants a gift. She presented them with a cookie cake that said “You’re so fly.”