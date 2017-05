Crayola Unveils New Blue Hue Crayon, Greg & Abbi Attempt To Name It

Crayola finally introduced its newest color…a shade of blue accidentally discovered by scientists. The company is allowing anyone to submit a color name from May 5th-June 2nd so Greg and Abbi take a stab at naming the new color.