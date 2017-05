Pet of the Week: Butterfly

Meet our Pet of the Week! This week we have Butterfly. She’s a sweet DSH Tabby who’s just about two and a half years old. Butterfly is indeed a social butterfly. She’s friendly and loves nothing more than to cuddle. Butterfly has spent her whole life looking for her forever home and family to share all her love with. For more information, contact Horry County Animal Care Center​ at (843) 915-5172.