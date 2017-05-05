House Passes Healthcare

The House of Representatives narrowly approved a new Healthcare plan.

President Trump has his first big legislative victory with the first step to repeal and replacement of Obamacare. The vote was close, but, the GOP prevailed, passing a plan that would allow states more flexibility to alter Obamacare insurance requirements to help bring premiums down. Tax credits would be offered to help purchase plans. Critics say many would end up paying more for worse coverage. The bill passed by the House Thursday still has to pass the Senate, which could spend several weeks preparing for a vote.