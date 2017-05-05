Columbia, SC – News Co-anchor

Must have prior anchoring and producing experience.

The qualified candidate should be a newsroom leader with strong communication skills and ability to multi-task. Must be able to anchor, report and handle live breaking news. We are looking for a talented, hardworking professional who can write, edit and utilize social media.

2-5 years anchoring experience preferred. Degree in Journalism and Communications.

If you are a team player and want to be part of Columbia, SC’s fastest growing news team, send resume and reel with link

to:cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

Crysty Vaughan

News Director

ABC Columbia-WOLO TV

5807 Shakespeare Rd.

Columbia, SC 29223

Email cvaughan@abccolumbia.com

EOE

May 3, 2017