Columbia, SC – News Co-anchor
ABC Columbia, WOLO TV, has an immediate opening for an experienced news co-anchor in the Capital City of Columbia, SC.
Must have prior anchoring and producing experience.
The qualified candidate should be a newsroom leader with strong communication skills and ability to multi-task. Must be able to anchor, report and handle live breaking news. We are looking for a talented, hardworking professional who can write, edit and utilize social media.
2-5 years anchoring experience preferred. Degree in Journalism and Communications.
If you are a team player and want to be part of Columbia, SC’s fastest growing news team, send resume and reel with link
to:cvaughan@abccolumbia.com
Crysty Vaughan
News Director
ABC Columbia-WOLO TV
5807 Shakespeare Rd.
Columbia, SC 29223
Email cvaughan@abccolumbia.com
EOE
May 3, 2017