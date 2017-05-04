A Vote For Health Care

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote today on an Obamacare replacement bill.



The House is expected to vote today on a new health care plan, which could provide a significant victory for the White Wouse. Republicans reportedly reached a deal on an Obamacare replacement plan, with a vote expected today. Democrats, though, are criticizing the plan, saying it drops key protections for pre-existing conditions. Those same provisions have caused some rRpublicans to second-guess their support as well. President Trump has been pushing for the win after the debate over the spending bill.