Spending Bill Settled

A shutdown has been averted with the federal spending measure expected to be approved by Congress this week.

President Trump is vowing revenge after Democrats declare victory on the spending bill, hinting at a government shutdown in the fall. Democrats claim that they got what they wanted out of the spending bill while the White House argued Republicans won on military and border spending. This as the newest health care plan may not be ready to come up for a vote as Republicans might not get enough votes in Congress to repeal the latest Obamacare repeal plan. The House could vote on the spending measure as early as today- it will then go to the Senate, where it must be approved before Friday’s deadline.