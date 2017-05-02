Knife Attack on Campus

A deadly stabbing attack Monday took the life of one student on the campus of the University of Texas-Austin.

A Texas college student has been accused of going on a stabbing spree at the University of Texas in Austin, killing one student is dead and wounding three others. Police say officers were on scene in less than two minutes and found the suspect with a large “Bowie-style” hunting knife. Several fellow students say they’re shocked and describe him as being “Easygoing.” he is reportedly from the city of Killeen in central Texas. Police say they are still investigating and do not yet have a possible motive.