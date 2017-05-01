Wild Weather Weekend

Deadly storms rocked the Midwest and the South.
wfxb

Deadly storms swept across the middle-portion of the country, bringing dangerous winds, tornadoes, and heavy flooding. At least fourteen people  were killed in the severe storms that stretched across the Southwest and Midwest. The clean-up is just now getting started, as some neighborhoods were destroyed by tornadoes. Flooding also remains a big concern. More rain could be on the way on Wednesday for many of the affected areas as the line of storms moves east.

