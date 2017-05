Have you seen this coupon on Facebook? It’s a scam

A fake coupon scam is circulating on social media involving Lowe’s Home Improvement.

The bogus Facebook link is an ad that promises $50 off your next purchase to celebrate Mother’s Day.

After clicking on the post to claim your coupon, you are taken to what appears to be an official Lowe’s survey site. In reality, this page is a fake and the survey is designed to steal your information.