McDonald’s says goodbye to Hi-C, the internet is outraged

McDonald’s is phasing out the drink Hi-C Orange – to many people, it’s the drink of their childhood, ever so popular in Happy Meals and otherwise.

Beginning next week, the drink will be on its way out and it will be completely gone after July. Hi-C Orange will be replaced by Sprite Tropic-Berry nd exclusively available at McDonald’s as part of the company’s partnership with Coca-Cola.