Kelly Ripa finally announces Michael Strahan’s replacement on Live!

After almost a year riding solo, Kelly Ripa has finally announced her new co-host.

Ryan Seacrest will be joining ‘Live.’ The former host of ‘American Idol’ has filled in five times since Michael Strahan left the show last May.

You can watch ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ weekdays at 9AM on FXB FOX TV!