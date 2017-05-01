Charlotte, NC – Videographer/Editor/Writer

WCCB, Charlotte’s CW is looking for an experienced Creative Services Producer to join our award winning team. Qualified candidates will have excellent communication skills and be able to work in a fast paced television environment. While being able to conceptualize and create effective client commercials and long form informational packages; working with Sales Team & clients to brainstorm ideas, write scripts, shoot & edit. A strong background in videography and visual storytelling is a plus. A great attitude and work ethic is a must, along with the ability to self motivate while pushing the creative envelope.

Requirements:

– Non linear editing experience required, familiarity with Adobe Creative Suite is a plus.

– Advanced knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, DSLR experience preferred

– Creative eye for shooting commercial and long form spots,

– Creative writing to produce effective scripts for client’s commercials and station promos

– Ability to handle all aspects of production including studio & field lighting, sound and production gear

– Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

– Performs other duties as assigned

– Minimum of three years experience in field production and editing.

– College Degree preferred

Please send resume, reel/links and salary history to;

Andy Madewell

Creative Services Director

One Television Place, Charlotte, NC 28205

amadewell@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls please.

EOE

April 26, 2017