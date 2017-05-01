How to avoid sharks in the ocean this summer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFXB) – Over the weekend, Folly Beach officials reported that a woman suffered minor injuries from a shark bite. She is expected to be okay, but the first shark bite of the season has some beachgoers on alert.

There are some water safety tips that could help protect you from sharks in the ocean. For starters, experts say avoid swimming alone – sharks are usually drawn to prey that is by itself.

Also, avoid wearing flashy items like jewelry because to a shark it could look like fish scales. Officials say the chances of a shark biting you is extremely low, but it does happen.